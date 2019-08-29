Dorcas Alena Hendershot Dyba, 91, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wyandotte, Mich., on December 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Walter Samuel Hendershot and Emma Grace Caldwell Hendershot. In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Joseph Dyba Sr.; son, Walter Charles Dyba; sisters, Emmadean Glahn and Charlotte McNamara; and a brother, Walter Samuel Hendershot II. Dorcas was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking meals especially her well know pork chop and gravy dish. She was a very devoted Christian woman who loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind a legacy for so many and will missed dearly. Dorcas is survived by two sons, Stanley Charles Dyba and Charles Franklin Dyba and his wife, Rhonda; two daughters, Emmadean Anderson and Amy Beth Jennings and her husband, Jerry; twelve grandchildren, Amy, Matthew, Josh, Alexis, Sam, J.J., Michelle, Kelly, Kevin, Jacob, Julia and Luke; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett; daughter-in-law, Pamela Gaddy Dyba; two special caregivers, Kathy Wise and Cindy Helfrich; and her four legged friend, Rockette. A funeral service and celebration of Dorcas's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford, with the Rev. John Boyles officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
