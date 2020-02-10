Talmage Hall Durham, 88, formerly of Hurt, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Beacon Place in Greensboro, N.C. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Odell Hall and Wade Durham. She was born on May 29, 1931, in Hurt, a daughter of the late Robert Forlines and Tinnie Dalton Forlines. She was a member of Guilford United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., and formerly of Hurt United Methodist Church. She was a retired employee of Burlington Industries and a host for eleven years at the Tex & Shirley Restaurant in Greensboro. She is survived by one daughter, Elaine Shelton and her husband, Leonard, of Hurt; one sister, Nancy Eubanks and her husband, Billy, of Lady Lake, Fla.; one granddaughter, Jennifer Hall and Mark Krupnick; and one great-granddaughter, Karen Hall. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hall. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Hurt by the Rev. Jim Brown. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Elaine Shelton and Leonard, 212 Perdue Drive, Hurt. A memorial service will be held in Greensboro, N.C., at a later date. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Hurt United Methodist Church, 196 Ramp Road, Hurt, VA 24563 or the Beacon Place Program of AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
To send flowers to the family of Talmage Durham, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before Talmage's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Green Lawn Cemetery
810 Country Club Road
Hurt, VA 24563
810 Country Club Road
Hurt, VA 24563
Guaranteed delivery before Talmage's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.