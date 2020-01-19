William Clay Dunbar "Bill", 70, of Hurt, went to be with the Lord, on January 16, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Elsie Dunbar for 17 years. He was born on June 21, 1949, in Hinton, West Virginia, a son of the late Alvin Dunbar and Beualah Tincher Dunbar. He was a hard working man and a veteran of the Army. He was always lending a hand to help others. He would give the shirt off his back for you. He also loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Powell and Amy Trottier and husband, Patrick; brother, Mark Surface; sister, Margaret Seitz; four grandchildren, Zachary Watts, Logan Trottier, Shakira and Willow; and one great grandchild, River Watts. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dewitt, John, and Carthie; and one sister, Marthie. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First South Baptist Church, 708 Prospect Road, Hurt, VA 24563. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Dunbar, William Clay
Service information
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
First Southern Baptist Church
708 Prospect Road
Hurt, VA 24563
708 Prospect Road
Hurt, VA 24563
