Edith Crews Duffield, 91, of Monroe, formerly of Madison Heights, widow of Robert Carlyle Duffield, departed this life at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Kelly Dean on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1928, in Crystal Hill, Va., the daughter of the late James Edward Crews and Isabelle Roarke Crews. She graduated from Madison Heights High School at the age of 16 and went to work in Tarrytown, N.Y. before returning to Madison Heights and marrying Robert Carlyle Duffield to whom she was married for 42 years. Edith, better known as "Duffield", was a homemaker/child caregiver to over three generations of children in Madison Heights. She loved music, reading, sewing, working outside, and sharing meals with family and friends. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Crews Jr. Surviving are her children, Toni Dean (Kelly) of Monroe, Bob Wheeler (Lindsay) of Floyd, Suzanne Bryant (Jerry), of Madison Heights, Mike Duffield (Dana) of Madison Heights, and Tim Duffield (Bobbie) of Monroe; grandchildren include Melissa Dean of Madison Heights, Josh Dean (Erica) of Willow Springs, N.C., Tony Santini (Sharon) of Forest, Tandi Williams (Jason) of Mechanicsville, Vinnie Santini of Lynchburg, and Mary Elizabeth Elder of Madison Heights, Linessa, Robert, Riley and Rex Wheeler of Floyd, Va.; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joann Woody of Madison Heights, Jean Thorp of Midlothian, Bettie Carwile of Shipman, Dot Freeman of Madison Heights, and Phyllis Ewers (Wyndol) of Madison Heights. A memorial service will be held at Whitten Monelison Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family following the service at the Chapel until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572. A special thanks goes to Melissa Dean, Dot Freeman, and Debbie Burks for all the help they gave during Edith's illness. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.