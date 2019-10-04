Leonard Ray Duff, 83, of Big Island, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Doris O'Connor Rice Duff. Born on November 28, 1935, in Rockbridge County, he was a son of the late Omar and the late Myrtle Duff. Ray worked as a millwright for Taylor Ramsey until his retirement. He was the family's go to guy, whether the question was on repairs, gardening, cooking, canning or anything. There was no need for Google, they had Pawpaw. In addition to his wife, Doris, he leaves his family to cherish his memory, Denise Wilkinson (David), Deborah Padgett (Mark), Taylor Nash (Lizzy), Danny Rice (Dona), and Kay Rice-Dugger (Charles); grandchildren, Jamie Nolder, Debra Rice, Charlie Padgett, Jonathan Wilkinson (Crystal), Joshua Duff, Elise Padgett (Pierce), and David Ray Wilkinson; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Radford-Welch (James); brothers, Henry Duff, Wayne Duff and Bobby Duff (Julie), and a host of nieces and nephews. Ray lost a little twinkle in his eye when his son Lenny Duff passed away. Also preceding him in death were his grandson, Daniel Rice; brother, Homer Duff; and his sister, Virlee Tomlin. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with the Pastor John Hartless officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bedford Hospice House, 1025 Turning Point Lane, Bedford, VA 24523. On behalf of our family we would like to thank the entire Bedford County Hospice team for your loving hearts and wonderful care. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
