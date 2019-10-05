Leonard Ray Duff, 83, of Big Island, passed away on October 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with the Pastor John Hartless officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bedford Hospice House, 1025 Turning Point Lane, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

