Rhonda Gail Dudley, 68, of Forest, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1951, in Lynchburg, Va. A daughter of the late Walter Edward Dudley (Ed) and Joyce Dudley Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Sterne. Rhonda worked for many years at Verizon, drove a bus for Bedford County public schools and was a huge lover of horses. Rhonda is survived by her sister, Diana Morris of Forest; her stepfather, Eppa (Pete) Dalton; stepsister, Elaine Dalton; stepbrother, Phillip Dalton; nieces, Barbara West of Winston- Salem, N.C., Heather Laughon of Lynchburg; nephew, Russell Clayton Morris IV of Richmond; great-nephews, Dakota, Bently and Nathaniel; great-nieces, Samantha, Kaleigh and Emma; No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local SPCA. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

