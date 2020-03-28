Rhonda Gail Dudley, 68, of Forest, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1951, in Lynchburg, Va. A daughter of the late Walter Edward Dudley (Ed) and Joyce Dudley Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Sterne. Rhonda worked for many years at Verizon, drove a bus for Bedford County public schools and was a huge lover of horses. Rhonda is survived by her sister, Diana Morris of Forest; her stepfather, Eppa (Pete) Dalton; stepsister, Elaine Dalton; stepbrother, Phillip Dalton; nieces, Barbara West of Winston- Salem, N.C., Heather Laughon of Lynchburg; nephew, Russell Clayton Morris IV of Richmond; great-nephews, Dakota, Bently and Nathaniel; great-nieces, Samantha, Kaleigh and Emma; No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local SPCA. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.