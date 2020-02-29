Dolores Sorce Drumheller, 89, of Altavista died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Harold Kerr Drumheller. She was born July 27, 1930, in Illinois, a daughter of the late Sam Sorce and Josephine Macaluso Sorce. She was a member of the Altavista Presbyterian Church and a retired employee of The Lane Company. Dolores enjoyed reading, playing bridge and was very involved with DAWN, The Avoca Museum and the Altavista YMCA. She is survived by two sons, Harold "Hal" Drumheller Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Holly Spring, N.C. and Scott Drumheller and his wife, Audrey, of Charlotte, N.C.; three sisters, Marilyn Klumpp and her husband, Elmer, of Springfield, Jeannie Smith and her husband, Al, of Grit and Pam Sorce and her husband, Joe Heisler, of Lewes, Del.; five grandchildren, Lindsay Drumheller, Luke Drumheller, Nick Drumheller, Elle Rogers and Skyler Drumheller; five great-grandchildren, Josiah, Roman, Silas, Irie and Elijah; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Altavista Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Eduardo Soto, assisted by Sam Knauss, with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider DAWN, P.O. Box 325, Altavista, VA 24517 or Altavista Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 126, Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Altavista Presbyterian Church
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
Altavista Presbyterian Church
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
