Dolores Sorce Drumheller, 89, of Altavista died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Harold Kerr Drumheller. She was born July 27, 1930, in Illinois, a daughter of the late Sam Sorce and Josephine Macaluso Sorce. She was a member of the Altavista Presbyterian Church and a retired employee of The Lane Company. Dolores enjoyed reading, playing bridge and was very involved with DAWN, The Avoca Museum and the Altavista YMCA. She is survived by two sons, Harold "Hal" Drumheller Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Holly Spring, N.C. and Scott Drumheller and his wife, Audrey, of Charlotte, N.C.; three sisters, Marilyn Klumpp and her husband, Elmer, of Springfield, Jeannie Smith and her husband, Al, of Grit and Pam Sorce and her husband, Joe Heisler, of Lewes, Del.; five grandchildren, Lindsay Drumheller, Luke Drumheller, Nick Drumheller, Elle Rogers and Skyler Drumheller; five great-grandchildren, Josiah, Roman, Silas, Irie and Elijah; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Altavista Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Eduardo Soto, assisted by Sam Knauss, with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider DAWN, P.O. Box 325, Altavista, VA 24517 or Altavista Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 126, Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Altavista Presbyterian Church
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before Dolores's Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Altavista Presbyterian Church
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
707 Broad St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before Dolores's Memorial Service begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.