Virginia "Estelle" Driskill (nee Bower) of Harrison Ohio, formerly of Melbourne, Fla., age 96, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by devoted family. She was married for 65 years to the late Frank E Driskill. She was preceded in death by children, Glenn E. Driskill and Bonnie Driskill Franklin. She was the loving mother of Larry (Joni) Driskill, Jill (Jim) Ruthemeyer, Robin (George Tibedo) Driskill, Dean (Kelly Somers) Driskill. She is survived by in-laws, John Franklin and Eileen Driskill; devoted Granny to ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Earl Driskill and Hyde Tucker. Estelle was a devoted member of Palmdale Presbyterian Church, The National Rosie the Riveter Association, & National Association of Retired Postal Inspectors (spouse.) During World War II Estelle worked at GE Philadelphia wiring electronic components for planes and ships as part of the war effort - a true "Rosie the Riveter." A graveside service will be held in September in Lynchburg, Va. Donations may be made to Palmdale Presbyterian Church, 684 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935. www.braterfh.com.
