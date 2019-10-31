Patrick Wayne Driskill, 48, of Rustburg passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1971, the son of A. Wayne Driskill and Carol Hunter Driskill. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wingfield Driskill; his sons, Alex and Michael Driskill; his daughter, Olivia Driskill; and his father-in-law, Ronald Wingfield. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Sue Page Wingfield. Patrick was a generous person who was always willing to help anyone who he encountered that needed his assistance. He was a loving husband and father. Patrick and each of his children had a special bond. He and Alex enjoyed spending time together watching sports and races. He and Michael shared a love of coin collecting. Many hours were spent on the soccer field watching Alex and Michael. He and Olivia had many Friday night father-daughter dates and often laughed at each other's tongue twisters. Patrick was an animal lover who enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was working, mowing grass, splitting wood, camping or spending time with his extended family at "The Branch", his ancestral home place. He was very patriotic and always displayed an American flag at his home and business. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral mass will be conducted by Monsignor Michael McCarron at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lynchburg on Saturday, November 2, 2019, time of service will be announced in Friday's edition. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Rustburg. After the interment a reception will be held at Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, Mollies Creek Road, Gladys, Va. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contribution be made to Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, 2125 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
