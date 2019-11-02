Patrick Wayne Driskill, 48, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be conducted by Monsignor Michael McCarron at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lynchburg at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Rustburg. After the interment a reception will be held at Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, Mollies Creek Road, Gladys, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
