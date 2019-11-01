Patrick Wayne Driskill, 48, of Rustburg passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral mass will be conducted by Monsignor Michael McCarron at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lynchburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Rustburg. After the interment a reception will be held at Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, Mollies Creek Road, Gladys, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.