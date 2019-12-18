Patricia White Driskill of Lynchburg, Virginia, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Pat was born October 13, 1935 in Lynchburg, Va. to Joseph Leonard and Katherine Valentine White. She met and married Buford Driskill of Lynchburg, and had two sons, Lee Driskill of Baltimore, Md., and Bill Driskill of Middleburg, Va. Pat was a lovely mother, wife, and friend to many in the Lynchburg community, and enjoyed raising her children, playing bridge, entertaining, and traveling to USTA tennis events with her husband, Bo, who chaired the U.S. Davis Cup Tennis Team for eight years. "Mimi", lovingly called by her grandchildren, had a natural sense of style, an eye for design, and a gentle warmth, and sense of humor that will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Buford Lee Driskill Jr.; her brother, Kelly Radford White; and two children, Buford Lee Driskill III, William "Bill" Shearer Driskill; her grandchildren, Brigid Anne Driskill, William Shearer Driskill Jr., and Holland Nanette Driskill. She was predeceased by her brother Melvin Leonard White; and grandson Ian McDonnell Driskill. A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Virginia Tech Athletic Fund In memory of Pat for the Driskill Women's Tennis Endowment 185 Beamer Way Suite 112 Blacksburg, VA 24060. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
