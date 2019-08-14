Flora Black Driskill, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Lynchburg. Her last moments were spent with her loving husband of 70 years, Earl McNair Driskill, her daughter, Vivian, son, Craig, granddaughter, Rebecca, and great-niece, Frances, singing "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot." Flora was born in Richmond, on December 19, 1930, to the late George and Bessie Black. She was a devoted member of Forest Road United Methodist Church. "Gama" as her family called her, is now at a place of eternal peace. She is and will always be in our thoughts and hearts. She spent her entire adult life seeing the best in everyone, and best of all showing us the true meaning of love, marriage, life, and family. She is with us now and always will be. We honor the memory of "Gama". She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Norman "Red" Pressley; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Curtis Driskill. She is survived by her sisters, Nell Grey (Darryl) Fortner and Lillian Rhea Black; her five children, Steve (Amelia) Driskill, Vance (Winnie) Driskill, Blake (Mallory) Driskill, Craig (Tina Brigman) Driskill, and Vivian Driskill; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family wants to thank her caretaker, Debbie Roches and her Centra Hospice nurses. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2805 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, with the Rev. Susan Keen officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to WVPT Public Broadcasting Service or Forest Road United Methodist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
