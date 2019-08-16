A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2805 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, with the Rev. Susan Keen officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to WVPT Public Broadcasting Service or Forest Road United Methodist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

