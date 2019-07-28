Nelson Keith Drinkard, 78, of Lynchburg, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the husband of Brenda Evans Drinkard for 47 years. Nelson was born in Campbell County on November 17, 1940, a son of the late James Edward Drinkard and Thelma Kelly Drinkard. Nelson honorably serve his country in the Virginia National Guard. He worked and was retired as an Industrial Electrician with Griffin Pipe and the Lynchburg Foundry and was a member of Indian Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Dawn James and her husband, Darren, of Rustburg; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Drinkard of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Christina Wright and her husband, Steven, of Forest and Adam Crouch of Appomattox. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Drinkard, one sister and two brothers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Nelson's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with interment to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Amherst Cares, P.O. Box 451, Amherst, VA 24521. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
