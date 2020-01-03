James "Berk" Berkley Drinkard Jr., 89, of Old Gristmill Road, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ruth Wallwork Drinkard. Born in Appomattox, January 12, 1930, he was a son of the late Margaret Littell and James Berkley Drinkard, Sr. Berk was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and graduated from Virginia Tech. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a founding partner of Brockman, Drinkard, & Pennington. Berk invested his time and energy serving on boards and in organizations striving to make his community a better place in which to live. He is survived by his five children, Bruce Drinkard and wife, Millie, Bonnie D. Burks and husband, Kenny Wayne, Steven Drinkard and wife, Paige, Timmy Drinkard and wife, Rachel, and Beth Jamerson and friend, Michael Hayes; 15 grandchildren, Callan Dudley and husband, Timmy, Kristen Trent and husband, Dwayne, Kasey Almond and husband, Jake, Zach, Cody, Bailey Perkins and husband, Ryan, Cole, Jillian, Ross, Whitley, Hallie, Charlie, Sully Drinkard, Berkley and Jake Jamerson; four great-grandchildren, Beau and Burks Almond, Rawlings Dudley and Maggie Trent; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, E.M. (Jimmy) Drinkard, five sisters, Lula Gibson, Sarah Wayne, Elizabeth Robertson, Willa Derbin, and Marian Martin. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Loren Mitchell officiating. A private committal service will be held at the Drinkard Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service Saturday in the church fellowship hall and from 12 until 6 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to his wonderful caregivers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Drinkard Jr., James "Berk" Berkley
