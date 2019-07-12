John Calvin Dowdy, 78, of Lynch Station, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was born on December 29, 1940, a son of the late John Henry Dowdy and Callie Newman Dowdy. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Adkins Dowdy; an infant daughter, his second wife, Beatrice Avery Dowdy; a grandson, Matthew Calvin Layne; and a sister, Patria Dowdy Nichols. Calvin worked as an electrician for 50 years before retiring and enjoyed fishing and traveling. He is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Dowdy Layne and husband, Ronald; a son, Donald Dowdy and wife, Melinda; a granddaughter, Maegan Layne Mitchell and husband, Brandon; a great-granddaughter, Madilynne; and a brother, James Dowdy and wife, Phyllis. A graveside service is being planned for a future date to be announced. Arrangemenst are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

