On Wednesday , October 16, 2019, Mary "Betty" Dovel passed away at the age of 79, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington, N.C. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mary Boone; and by her sister, Nancy Copeland. Betty is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Edward Lewis Mayhew III (Toccoa) of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Kelley Mayhew Bauman (Bob) of Leland, N.C.; grandchildren, Caine and Kenzie Mayhew, Christen Windham (Jason); Andrew and Robbie Bauman; great-grandsons, Scott and Forrest Windham; an amazing circle of friends; and by one notorious cocker spaniel, Lucy. Betty was born February 25, 1940, in Washington, D.C. She graduated from George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. She received her BA in sociology and Masters degree in Early Childhood Education from Lynchburg College. She taught preschool at First Presbyterian Church, then elementary education for over 26 years in Lynchburg, Virginia. Betty was a nurturer, and spent most of her life caring for others. She never missed an opportunity to be truly present for her family, friends and community. She had a passion for art, plays, flowers, dogs, travel, the beach, bridge, and game night with her 3000 Rivermont family. A graveside service will be held at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Virginia, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, the Reverend Bob Bauman, officiating. She will be laid to rest with her beloved mother, father, sister, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Mary Dovel, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at lcfh.org Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
