Ret. MSgt Earl Douglas, 75, of 727 Kenmore Rd., Amherst, departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He was the son of the late Willard H. Douglas Sr. and Thelma Brown Douglas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Douglas Sr. (Hargie). Earl was the husband of Roberta Jean Thomas Douglas for 51 years. He served in the USAF for over 20 years and retired from the Lynchburg Postal Service after 20 plus years of service. He was a die-hard Redskins and Yankees fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Toi D. Johnson (Arnold) and Santina D. Brutus; two brothers, Judge Willard H. Douglas Jr. (Jane) and Gorell Douglas (Laura); one sister, Joan D. Jordan (Charles); five grandchildren, Ariel, Alayna, Aris Johnson, Carlo and Demi Brutus; one great-granddaughter, Avana Johnson; two special lifelong friends, James Morris and Roy Wood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Briarwood Memorial Garden. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.
