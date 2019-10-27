"Bourbon and Ginger in a tall glass with a splash of water farewell" Arthur Edward Douglas passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 23, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1940, in Lynn, Mass., to the late John and Jeannette Douglas. A retiree of General Electric/Ericsson and a former volunteer at the National D Day Memorial; he is survived by his wife, Patt; his daughters, Courtney Marsteller and her husband, Matt, and their children, Alex and Mallory of Lynchburg, Va., and Ann Adkins and her husband, Mark, and their daughter, Ashlyn of Salem, Va. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Art's name to Westminster-Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
