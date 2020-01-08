Oreal Clayton Doss Jr., 77, of Rustburg, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the husband of Carolyn Thompson Doss for 54 years. Oreal was born on October 12, 1942, the son of the late Oreal Clayton Doss Sr. and the late Virgie Doss Doss. Oreal retired from Archer Creek Foundry, although he never slowed down, he enjoyed fishing every chance he got. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Gibson (David) and Joy Doss; grandchildren, Taylor Gibson, Francesca Elliott and Shania Doss. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Allen Doss. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will hold a private inurnment at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.