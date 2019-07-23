Charles Sidney Doss, 76, of Rustburg, went to be with The Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born on August 2, 1942, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Garland and Alease Doss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Rorer Doss. Charles was retired from Courtland Manufacturing. He loved farming, gardening and being outdoors as well as his Chicago Cubs and spending time with family. He is survived by two sons, Charles David Doss (Brenda) and Scott Doss (Terrie); three granddaughters, Jennifer Reeves (Mike), Tiffany Tomlin (Joshua), and Courtney Furlough (Taylor); one great-granddaughter, Harley Reeves; one great-grandson, Landon Furlough; as well as a wonderful friend, Sue Laughlin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.