Barbara Jean Dorsey, born on November 7, 1933, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019. She lived a life filled with love, laughter and service to Jesus Christ. Her homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Road (Rt. 501), Lynchburg, VA 24503. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to 4638 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Community Funeral Home directing

