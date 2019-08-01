Barbara Jean Dorsey, born on November 7, 1933, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019. She lived a life filled with love, laughter and service to Jesus Christ. Her homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Road (Rt. 501), Lynchburg, VA 24503. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to 4638 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Community Funeral Home directing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.