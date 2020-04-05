On Friday, April 3, 2020, the soul of Thomas "Tom" (Stick-In-Bucket) Henley Dorsett departed this earthly plain of existence, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Tom's was a happy soul and those who knew him well were touched by it. He was born in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 1945, a son of the late Blanche Hoskins Henley Dorsett and James Wade Dorsett Sr. Tom was preceded in death by his older brother, James Wade Dorsett Jr. and his four beloved Norwegian Elkhounds, Tungsten, Lobo, Kosh, and Shadow. Tom leaves behind, and is remembered and missed by his family, Linda, Blaze, Heather, Thomas Jasper, Suzy, Patty, Bill and Linda; as well as friends, former co-workers, the folks at Runk and Pratt, Pearls of Life who helped care for him, and by Debbie, his companion/sitter at PoL. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Tom's name. A celebration of his life / wake will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

