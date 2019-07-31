Paul Michael "Mike" Donelan Paul Michael "Mike" Donelan, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Kilmarnock, Virginia, on July 28, 2019, his birthday. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 28, 1936, to Dr. James Plumer Donelan and Genevieve Spellbring Donelan. Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Aronson Donelan; his daughter, Suzanne Taylor (George) of Richmond, Virginia; his son, Thomas Donelan (Donna Lee) of Whippany, New Jersey; his five grandchildren, Kristopher and Michael Martin, Ryan and Austin Taylor (Leah), and Sophia Donelan; great-grandson, Denver Taylor; brothers, Jim Donelan (Patty) and Jack Donelan (Susie), and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Mike was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. He worked for several years as a certified life insurance underwriter in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, and Lynchburg, Virginia. He met his wife while working as an orderly at a hospital in Omaha, where Donna was a registered nurse. After retirement, he and Donna shared a passion for choral singing and toured internationally with the Jefferson Choral Society of Lynchburg, and were active in church choirs at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg and Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock. Mike also enjoyed catching bass on the Donelan Family Sand Pit Lake in Nebraska, fishing trips on the Winnipeg River in Ontario, Canada, with the Aronson Clan, hunting waterfowl and other game birds with family in Nebraska, and being a member of Ducks Unlimited and collecting decoys, he also cheered on the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing conversation over a bottle of wine with friends and family. Mike will be remembered for his zest for life and vibrant, welcoming spirit; his love and pride for his family and his beloved dog, Pearl. He was active in many church congregations and sparked a friendship with everyone he met. He also participated in two Alzheimer's support groups in the Northern Neck and was Donna's caregiver for several years. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 303 S. Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482, followed by a reception at Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Road, Kilmarnock, VA 22482. Friends and family may view condolences and tributes at CurrieFuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, #130, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or ALZ.org, or donating blood in Mike's honor.
