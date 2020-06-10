LYNCHBURG, Va. Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Louise Dodson Bothwell, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Raymond and Mary Ellen Wade Dodson. Betty Lou was a retired accounting tech for the United States Coast Guard. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Sandy Bottom Christian Church in Madison Heights, Virginia. Originally from the Tidewater, Virginia area, she resided in Lynchburg, Virginia, since 2008. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Michael Parnham. She is survived by her second husband, John H. Bothwell; two daughters, Andrea Tabor (Billy) and Heather At Lee (Rick); one stepdaughter, Elizabeth Bothwell Thurnher (Wayne); a brother, Thomas Ray Dodson Sr.; a sister, Jean Marie Klecka; and 12 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
