Florence Smith Dodd, 98, of Brookneal, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Leon B. Dodd. Florence was born in Campbell County, April 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Henry Hurt Smith and Flora Maude Smith. She was a lifelong member of Hat Creek Presbyterian Church and worked alongside her husband in tobacco until he passed away in their late 40's. At that time, she had to learn how to drive and continued to raise her children by working wherever she could to provide for them; including Camp Hat Creek and the Bob White Hunt Club for over 20 years, not retiring until she was 82. Florence was a hardworking lady who loved her family dearly. She was famous for her cooking, especially orange blossoms, pound cake and fried ham with red eye gravy. Always had a big garden, many summers were spent picking and canning veggies. She is survived by two children, Reggie Dodd (Kathy), Judy Howard (Deon), all of Brookneal; two grandchildren, Suzanne Kelly (Michael), Sarah Wheeler; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Michaela Kelly, Lucas Waller; a special group of friends who helped her over the years after she was widowed at such a young age, Rhoda Marstin, Margaret Elder, Dorothy Carwile and Dorothy Marstin. Thank you all for your friendship! She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clinton, Harold and Roland Smith; three sisters, Lillie Maude Howard, Gladys Rhuland, and Dorothy Pillow. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Home for taking excellent care of her. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hat Creek Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Michael Fitzgerald and the Rev. Joy Jenkins with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Deon Howard after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hat Creek Presbyterian Church. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
