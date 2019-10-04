Laura Nicole Dixon, 37, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2019, at Duke University. Born on July 10, 1982, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Edith Ann Little Dixon and the late Koe Blake Dixon. In addition to her mother and stepfather, Steve Cox, she is survived by her sister, Typhne Dixon; as well as numerous cousins, friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Gethsemane Baptist Church with the Rev. Carlton Duck and Pastor John Sines, Jr. officiating. Flowers can be sent to the church or a contribution can be made to the funeral home in Laura's name. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.