William Kenneth Dishman, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday July 7, 2019. He was the husband of Marie Mitchell Dishman of Lynchburg for over 65 years. Kenneth was born on September 2, 1928, in King George County. He was a son of the late James Samuel Dishman and Betty Grigsby Dishman. Kenneth honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He then established Lynchburg Wholesale Floral Corporation in 1949 with his brother-in-law, Reginald S. Berry, and retired in 1987 as President. Kenneth was a charter member of the Campbell County Industrial Development Authority for 33 years, serving as their first chairman. He was also a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church and a past member of the Fort Hill Lions Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, James Dishman of Lynchburg; a sister, Alice Hopkins of Colonial Beach; his children, Keith Dishman and his wife, Roya, of Johns Creek, Ga., Wayne Dishman and his wife, Karen, of Ashland, Lisa Dishman and her husband, David, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and five grandchildren, William, Lauren, Sarah, Maddie, and Caroline. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Forest Baptist Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

