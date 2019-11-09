Melvin Lee Dillard Melvin Lee Dillard of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1964, to the late Edward and Gracie Dillard. Melvin went to Amherst County Public School. He also joined Timothy Baptist Church at an early age and he also attended Faith City Church. Melvin worked at the Box Company for many years where he found the love of his life. Melvin was married to Lisa H. Dillard and they were inseparable. Proud parents of five children, Alisha (Orin) Glover, Britney Haskins, Shonda (Niles) Anthony, Kimberly Christian, and Daryl Christian; he also leaves brothers and sister, Edward (Cornelia) Dillard Jr., Michael (Kathy) Dillard, Sharon Younger; half- brother, Michael (Alice) Johnson Sr. of Annapolis, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Sherlene (William) Green and Connie Moore; brothers-in-law, Ted (Tina) Haskins, Roosevelt Harvey Jr. Jeffrey (Cherina) Scott, Joe Dennis Michael Dennis, and Elroy Dennis; three devoted aunts, Pricilla (Hal) Haynes Jr., Shirley McCray and Lelia Dempsey; one uncle, George McCray; his inseparable musketeers, Haywood (Scott) Rucker, Allen McCray Jr., Daryl Christian, Gerald Randolph, Roosevelt Harvey Jr., Larry Dawson, William Green and Skip; 14 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Faith Assembly Christian Center Altavista with Bishop Dwight Butler, officiating. The interment will be in the Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery, Amherst. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

