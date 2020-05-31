February 15, 1931 - May 26, 2020 Lois Smith Dillard, departed this earthly realm for a far better Heavenly one, while surrounded by her loving family, at Lynchburg General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. William and Rosa Wood Smith Sr. She was a long time resident of Lynchburg, Va., where she met and married her husband of 49 years, Sidney Duval Dillard (departed). She was educated in the Lynchburg Public Schools and was a proud graduate of the Dunbar High School Class of 1949 and Central Virginia Community College where she pursued her lifelong love, early childhood education. She was a member of Forest Level Baptist Church for more than 70 years and a member of the Senior Usher Board, Senior Choir, and Silver Star Club and faithfully served as Church Secretary for a number of years. She also attended Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va. The Pastor made both her and her husband Honorary Members because they frequented the church so often, as all their children attended college in the area. Recently, when she resided there for two and a half years, she belonged to the Senior Praise Dance Team, the Senior Saints and the Women's Ministry. She was also a long time Goodwill Chapter #125, Order of Eastern Star member. For a number of years, she was a floral designer at Doyle's Florist; a fancy food designer at the Columns; and lived her dream of being a childcare provider while employed as a teacher at Bethune Nursery School. After that, she directed an after-school care program with the YWCA of Lynchburg, followed by being a substitute teacher at Amelon Elementary School in Amherst --which she did every day that she chose until she was 80 years old! She was predeceased by her husband and lifelong partner of 49 years, Sidney Duval Dillard; their daughter, Mary Ellen; and their son Sidney Jr. She was also predeceased by her parents, William and Rosa Smith and her husband's parents, Joe and Estelle Dillard. She was one of seven children, with only one surviving brother James Smith and his wife, Icy, with whom she shared a special bond. She was predeceased by loving brothers, William Smith (Laura), Paul Smith and Perno Smith; and by loving sisters Ann Parker (Mitchell) and Corrine Barksdale Jackson (Howard). Her husband's surviving sisters will remember her fondly, Gladys Trice (Arthur), Estelle Sally Harris, Lillie Smith (Lloyd) and Shirley Crews (Stanley). Deceased brothers and sisters include Joe Dillard Jr. (Katie), Emma Ward (James), Elsie Wade (Ralph), Maggie Calloway Jones (Napoleon), Todd Dillard (Audrey) and Ralph Dillard (Dianne). Surviving children include Paula Dillard Shaw (Vincent), the Rev. Joe William Dillard Sr., Norvel Lee Dillard (Denise), Michael Allen Dillard (Lisa), Ann Dillard Burney (Adrian Burney), and Kimberly Dawna' Dillard. Her surviving grandchildren were all extremely special to her including Jasmine Shaw Lennon (Mark) and Brittney Shaw Ahenda (Brian), Joe W. Dillard, Jr., Joshua W. Dillard, Jessica W. Dillard, Jake W. Dillard, and Jenny W. Dillard, Norvel Dillard II and Niekko Dillard, Colby Elizabeth Dillard, Sydney Ellyn Dillard and Mychal Dylaney Dillard, Aaron Duval Burney, and Nathan Allen Dillard. She was a doting great-grandmother to Joel Samuel Lennon and to Giovanni Grant Ahenda and Harlow Avery Ahenda. She leaves behind scores of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and an elite group of special friends. She was a loving person who met no strangers and will be sorely missed by many. Please wear your masks, vehicular viewing set-up, and strict social distancing rules will be observed. The family is receiving friends on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home. View services live@Forest Level Baptist Church on FACEBOOK LIVE on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. Community Funeral Home directing.
