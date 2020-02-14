Mrs. Elizabeth Colley Dillard, age 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on February 11, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Phillip Hubbard and Mrs. Libby Patrick Hubbard and was the wife of the late Mr. Thornton Randolph Dillard. She is survived by two sons, Charles E. Dillard and Curlie R. Dillard (Patricia); five daughters, Vivian Marshall and Linda Price of Gladys, Brenda Shearer (Michael) and Mary Wright, all of Lynchburg, and the Rev. Janet Garland of Newark, N.J.; a very devoted great-grandson and caregiver, Charles Dillard "Chuckie" of the residence; one sister, Mrs. Alice Williams of Hyattsville, Md.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces; nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys, with interment at the Patrick Hubbard Morgan Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Dillard, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 15
Interment
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00AM
Patrick/Hubbard-Morgan Family Cemetery
1570 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Interment begins.
