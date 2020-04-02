Loreace Mae Dickerson, 89, transitioned on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She leaves behind to mourn, her son, Melvin Dickerson (Wanda); two grandsons, Anthony Dickerson of Madison Heights and Ivan Dickerson (Tawana) of Evington; and a host of relatives and friends. She worked faithfully in childcare at North Central Church of Christ, Flint Mich. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Please note that funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time social distancing guidelines in the visitation room. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

