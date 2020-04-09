Charles Glenwood Dickerson, age 82, of Evington, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Claudette V. Dickerson; sister, Bernice Veney; uncle, Bob Harris; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Dickerson will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Claudette V. Dickerson; sister, Bernice Veney; uncle, Bob Harris; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Dickerson will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

