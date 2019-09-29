Mildred Truland Dexter, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late James Frances Dexter. Born on Thursday, September 20, 1923, in Portland, Maine. Mildred was a daughter of the late Vincent Forest Truland and the late Anna Hunacek Truland. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Virginia Ann Nelson and her husband, Thomas, of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Thor Nelson and wife, Jordan, of Springfield, Mo.. Sara May and husband, Michael, of Lynchburg, Va., and Joshua Nelson and wife, Meagan, of Old Hickory, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Emma and Lillian May of Lynchburg, Va. Mildred was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A retired nurse, she loved animals, working on crafts/puzzles, collecting and spending time with family and friends. Known to many as the "pie lady", Mildred had a knack for baking and was the kind of neighbor you dream of having. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her brothers, Forest, William, and Paul Truland; and sister, Virginia T. Pelletier. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St Thomas More Catholic Church. A celebration of Mildred's life will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with the Reverend Monsignor Michael D. McCarron officiating. A reception will follow the Mass. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
