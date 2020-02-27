Virgil Ross DeRemer, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Born in Meadville, Pa., on August 13, 1935, he was a son of the late Fred and Susie Carmen DeRemer. He was a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from Price & Clements. He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Virginia Adams DeRemer; two daughters, Fay DeRemer, Joyce (David) Contreras; two grandchildren, Rachel Hernandez, Sara Contreras; and a brother, Bruce (Adina) DeRemer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Bill Burleigh. The family will receive friends after the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Marsh Memorial UMC, 804 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Service information

Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
