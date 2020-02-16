Margaret Ann DePew, 83, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Margaret was born on Tuesday, June 9, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Mich. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Ann DePew. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Denise Lockhart and her husband, Kevin; and a granddaughter, Suzanna Lockhart, all of Lynchburg. A celebration of Margaret's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad McMullen and Estelle Holt officiating. Inurnment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret DePew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries