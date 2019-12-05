Mr. Joseph Edward Denny Jr., age 66, of Appomattox, died on Sunday, November 29, 2019 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Joseph Edward Denny Sr. and Mrs. Amelia Mathes. He is survived by his wife, Ara V. Denny, of Appomattox; two sons, Jermel Denny of North Carolina and Derwood Johnson (Nora) of Roanoke; four daughters, Aretha Mitchell of Appomattox, Cynthia Johnson of Roanoke, Sabrina Elliott (Steve) of Fredricksburg, and Kendra Robertson (Timothy) of Appomattox; two very close and special friends, Tonia Watson and her daughter, Symone, who were just like daughters to him; 12 grandchildren, Santo, Keshon, Nicholas, Christopher, Morrison, Thaddeus, Isla, Trinity, Micah, Ezekiel, Avian'tae, and Jaivion; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Denny and Janice Denny, both of Maryland, and Denise Denny of Washington, D.C.; four brothers, David Denny and Reginald Denny of Washington, D.C., George Denny and Chris Denny, both of Maryland; and a host of niece, nephews, and other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Siloam UWC Church in Madison Heights with interment in the Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg. Public viewing will begin Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
