Jami Nicole DeMuth, born September 15, 1978, of Phenix, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Bonnie DeMuth; her best friend and devoted sister, Carol Demuth Taylor "B.J."; five nephews, Will, Walker, Zach, Zane, and Ryder Taylor; two very special and devoted cousins, who were truly sisters to her, Shannon Leigh Watts and Lisa Renee Williams; a very special friend, Coleen Andrews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty Holt; and her Uncle R.L. Harris Jr. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Phenix United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Rough Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.