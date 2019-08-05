Jami Nicole DeMuth, born September 15, 1978, of Phenix, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Bonnie DeMuth; her best friend and devoted sister, Carol Demuth Taylor "B.J."; five nephews, Will, Walker, Zach, Zane, and Ryder Taylor; two very special and devoted cousins, who were truly sisters to her, Shannon Leigh Watts and Lisa Renee Williams; a very special friend, Coleen Andrews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty Holt; and her Uncle R.L. Harris Jr. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Phenix United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Rough Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.

