Vincent Philip Demshar, 84, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Carol J. (Marolt) Demshar for 64 years. He was born on August 17, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio. Vincent's first love, besides Carol and their chidren, was raising, training, and showing his Arabian horses. Vincent will be missed by his beloved dog, Penny. Vincent managed the family business, Demshar Magnavox, in Euclid, Ohio for 30 years prior to retiring from Fed Ex. In 2012, Vincent and Carol began their retirement by relocating to Forest, Virginia. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Viola Demshar. In addition to his wife, he is surivived by one son, Rex A. Demshar (Edith); two daughters, Vicki L. Suhy (Raymond) and Kim M. Nicholson (Ronald); seven grandchildren, Steven R. Demshar, Erika O. King (George), Kevin R. Demshar (Lindsay), Ryan L. Suhy (Julie Toren), Alan R. Suhy, Nicole M. Nicholson, Nash E. Nicholson; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Avery King, and Gabriel and Emerie Demshar. Vincent is survived by his younger brother, Ralph Demshar (Judy). The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the home of Rex and Edith Demshar, 274 Runner Stone Drive, Evington, Virginia 24550. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vincent P. Demshar to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Centra Health Hospice through Centra Foundation at 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.