Reva Carey DeKeyser, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home. She was the wife first to the late Lyle Lee and second to Emile DeKeyser. Mrs. DeKeyser was born in Campbell County, August 29, 1924, a daughter of the late James Henry Carey and Etta Childress Carey. She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church and a retired employee of Centra Health. She is survived by two sons, Carey Lee (Gail) of Concord, Dexter Lee of Goode; two daughters, Robin Pritt of Brookneal, Sally Lee of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren, Rhonda Mason (Monte), Anna Campbell (Chad), Josh Pritt (Jill), Patrick Pritt, Katelyn Pritt (Alex), Kelly Sheppard (Nathan), Robert Chase (Hillary), Haley Minney (Levi), and Casey Lee; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ricky Pritt; three brothers, Everett Carey, Johnny Carey, Shelton Carey; four sisters, Effrie Leftwich, Maude Pillow, Nell Blanks and Margie Woodhouse. The family would like to thank her friend, Cornelia "Grannie" Jackson, who was like her third daughter. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel by Matt Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.