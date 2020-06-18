Reva Carey DeKeyser, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home. She was the wife first to the late Lyle Lee and second to Emile DeKeyser. Mrs. DeKeyser was born in Campbell County, August 29, 1924, a daughter of the late James Henry Carey and Etta Childress Carey. She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church and a retired employee of Centra Health. She is survived by two sons, Carey Lee (Gail) of Concord, Dexter Lee of Goode; two daughters, Robin Pritt of Brookneal, Sally Lee of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren, Rhonda Mason (Monte), Anna Campbell (Chad), Josh Pritt (Jill), Patrick Pritt, Katelyn Pritt (Alex), Kelly Sheppard (Nathan), Robert Chase (Hillary), Haley Minney (Levi), and Casey Lee; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ricky Pritt; three brothers, Everett Carey, Johnny Carey, Shelton Carey; four sisters, Effrie Leftwich, Maude Pillow, Nell Blanks and Margie Woodhouse. The family would like to thank her friend, Cornelia "Grannie" Jackson, who was like her third daughter. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel by Matt Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Reva DeKeyser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

