Winifred S. "Winnie" Deaner, 88, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Wayne Deaner. Winnie was born in Lynchburg on October 28, 1931, a daughter of the late William M. Stump Jr. and the late Lelia L. Dodson Stump. Winnie loved playing bridge with her friends at Westminster Canterbury. She also enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Winnie and her husband, Harold, traveled extensively around the world during their years together. She always had a beautiful smile and was devoted to her family and friends. Winnie was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her survivors include her two sisters, Faye S. Campbell and Vivian S. Crews; niece, Sherry C. Callahan and her husband, William S.; nephew, David K. Campbell and his wife, Martha; nieces, Ashley Amiri-Owens and L. Kristin Owens; and six great-nieces and nephews. Winnie was also predeceased by her sister, Sheila S. Owens. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Deaner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.