May 23, 1979 - April 18, 2020 Melinda Ann Deaner, 40, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Born in Lynchburg on May 23, 1979, she was the daughter of Tom Deaner and the late Karen Trent. She is survived by stepmom, Helen Deaner; two brothers, Chris Deaner and Scott Fraser; two sisters, Torii Deaner and Dona Steppe; a niece, two nephews, great nephew, relatives and friends. The memorial service will be held at Living Word Baptist Church, 4130 Waterlick Rd, Forest, VA 24551 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Due to Covid-19, masks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. For those who cannot attend, we invite you to join us for this virtual memorial service, please go to www.facebook.com/Torii.Deaner
In memory
