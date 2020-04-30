Melinda Ann Deaner, 40, of Lynchburg, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her home. Due to the virus COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Please follow the family Facebook page for details. Since Melinda loved Siesta Key Beach so much, her ashes will be spread over the ocean at a future date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Melinda's life may make donation to support victims of domestic violence at http://www.thehotline.org/help/ and National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://nami.org/Get-Involved. If you are in an abusive relationship, we encourage you to get out. If you need help, please reach out to The National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233. Between 960,000 and 3,000,000 incidents of domestic violence are reported each year, while many other incidents go unreported. You don't have to be one of the many who suffer in pain. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
