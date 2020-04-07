Louise Catherine Perrow Deacon, 93, of Bedford, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born June 28, 1926, in Bedford County, the daughter of the late Ashby Jackson Perrow and Mamie Kathleen Major Perrow. She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Graham Deacon, and her brothers, Jack Major Perrow and Shirley Wright Perrow. She received a two year secretarial diploma from Madison College and worked as a legal secretary. She is survived by three children, Mary Jacquelyn Deacon Parker and her husband, Joe, of Bedford, Malcolm Graham Deacon Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Midlothian and Catherine Major Deacon Harris and her husband, Mel, of Winder, Georgia; six grandchildren, Joseph Lloyd Parker Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Michael Graham Parker and his wife, Kristalyn, David William Parker, Lauren Major Deacon, Gabriel William Harris and Nathaniel Graham Harris; and three great-grandchildren Hayden Elizabeth Parker, Eli Joseph Parker and Gavin Graham Parker. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 212 East Main Street, PO Box 505, Bedford, Virginia, or to a charity of your choice. The family will have a private graveside service with a memorial service at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
