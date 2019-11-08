Eleanor H. Deacon, 75, of Texas, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1944, in Lynchburg and graduated from Amherst County High School. Eleanor is survived by her husband, Frank Deacon; son, Frank "Buck" Deacon Jr.; daughter, Tracie Deacon, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

