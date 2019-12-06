A funeral service for Lonnie Wagner Daye Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Jordan Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.

