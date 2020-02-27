Shelby Jean Dawson Rowland, age 83, of Gretna died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence. Born August 30, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Dawson and Lula Vaughn Dawson. She was predeceased by a son, James Rowland; and a brother, Wrennie Dawson. Mrs. Rowland was a member of Midway Baptist Church and she retired from the Lane Company. She loved working in the garden. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Morgan Rowland of the residence; one daughter, Pamela Gail Sherwood and husband, Harry of Gretna; one sister, Delores McBride and husband, Bobby of Gretna; one brother, Steve Dawson and wife Barbara of Rock Hill, S.C.; and one grandson, David Vaughan. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Lynn Marstin, Pastor Eugene Henry and Ronnie Simpson. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
