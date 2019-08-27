Marion Mason Dawson, 97, of Bedford, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Danville, Va., on September 28, 1921, a daughter of the late William Stratton Mason and Lona Tucker Mason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Malcolm Fox and her second husband, Howard Daniel Dawson. Marion was a secretary to the president of the ChapStick Corporation for 34 years. She was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and an honorary member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Mason Haymes; niece, Elizabeth Haymes Witt and husband, Stephen; nephew, William Hayden Haymes and wife, Patricia; and great-nephew, Thomas Stratton Haymes. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Bedford Baptist Church with Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood Street, Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
